HGTV's Dream Home Drives Record Traffic

Just give away a gorgeous house and the world will beat a path to your Web sites.

According to Scripps Networks Interactive, its combined sites--HGTV.com, FoodNetwork.com, DIYnetwork.com and FineLiving.com among them--had 566 million page views and 16.8 million unique visitors in January, its highest monthly traffic ever.

That's thanks largely to the Dream Home Giveaway, where surfers log in and enter to win the latest (10th anniversary) Dream Home, which Home & Garden TV builds for the express purpose of giving it away in Scripps' annual sweepstakes.

The 2006 edition is in Lake Lure (Asheville) N.C. The contest ends Feb. 17.