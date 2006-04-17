HGTV Ups Singer, Adds Henri and Myers

Scripps’ HGTV upped Program Director Andy Singer to VP, original programming, and hired Maddie Henri and Bill Myers as program directors. Henri and Myers will report to Singer.

Singer, a VH1 veteran, joined HGTV in April 2005 and has since worked on shows including Dream House After Katrina; Rezoned and I Want That! Baths. He has also worked for A&E, Fox News and MSNBC, among other networks.

Henri’s TV experience includes a stint as VP, international reality programming, for Universal International Television & Networks Group, and one as Executive Producer of the syndicated talk show Sally Jessy Raphael.

Myers joins HGTV from Nickelodeon, where he was director of marketing, creative resources. Prior to that, he had been director of production and operations at Turner South.

HGTV, one of Scripps’ flagship networks, is available in 89 million U.S. homes, and last week launched an HD spinoff.