HGTV to Debut ‘Hot Mess House’ in June

HGTV in June will launch a new series that helps homeowners better organize their houses.

The self-shot series, Hot Mess House, stars organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen as she helps families tackle the challenges of home organization, according to network officials.

After touring a home, Aarssen will help families identify an organization style that works best for their unique situation and give them the necessary resources and tools for a stress-free, decluttered life, according to the network.