HGTV snags Martha Stewart

Home & Garden Television and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. have signed a two-year agreement to bring Martha Stewart Living television programming to the 24-hour cable network beginning in October.

MSO will produce two new daily half-hour series, From Martha's Home and From Martha's Garden, totaling 140 half-hour episodes, composed of programming from the Emmy Award-winning, nationally syndicated "how-to" television show, Martha Stewart Living. From Martha's Home, scheduled to premiere Monday, October 8, will be a series that will offer home decor and craft projects, and From Martha's Garden, slated to premiere in the first quarter of 2002, will be a series about indoor and outdoor garden projects. As part of the deal, MSO will also produce three one-hour specials also to be extracted from segments from the Martha Stewart Living television show.

- Richard Tedesco