HGTV President To Retire

HGTV announced today that president and veteran executive Judy Girard would retire by the end of the year. Her career at Scripps Networks comes to an end marked by its contributions to lifestyle networks and programs.

Girard joined Scripps in 1998 and rose as the president of the Food Network. She led Food to success with an increasing variety of programs and a strong talent base. As president of HGTV, she has worked towards more contemporary programming and a younger audience.

"I have had an amazing time in television, and feel extremely fortunate to have spent the last 10 years at Scripps Networks running two of the best lifestyle networks in cable," said Girard. She now plans to spend more time with her husband, and will remain involved with Scripps in an advisory capacity.

Scripps president John Lansing says that the network has begun the search for Girard's replacement, and that he expects one will be instated before the end of the year.