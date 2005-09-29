HGTV Lays New Foundations

HGTV's upcoming season will include 15 new series and 24 new specials. The home and lifestyle network will also welcome back returning series Designed to Sell, Divine Design, Redesign, Design Remix and Mission: Organization.

The following are among the additions to the program schedule. All times Eastern:

My First Place (Saturdays at 9 p.m. and Mondays at 10; starting Oct. 22): Host Jill Cordes takes couples and familes on an "emotional roller coaster of buying, moving into, and designing a first home."



Double Take (Fridays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 8; starting Nov. 12): The Double Take design team recreates custom furniture, floor coverings, lighting, artwork, accessories and more - all on a budget.



FreeStyle (Fridays at 9:30; starting Nov. 18): Host Aaron Foster offers surprising approaches to no-cost design.



Look What I Did! (Mondays at 9 p.m.; starting Nov. 21): Ordinary people do remarkable things to their homes by themselves.



World's Most Extreme Homes (premieres Jan. 9 at 9 p.m.): Viewers peek inside bizarre and unusual homes around the world.



Hot Baths (Wednesdays at 9; premieres Feb. 15): The latest information on bath products and design ideas.



International House Hunters (Fridays at 10:30 p.m., starting Feb. 24): People from all over the world go in search of the perfect home.



I Have No Taste (Saturdays at 8; starting March 11): A half-hour series that rescues disastrous home design projects by putting a top designer on the job.

E.W. Scripps Co.-owned HGTV is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households and is seen in 27 other countries.