HGTV has record week

A record rating during the Rose Parade helped Home & Garden Television score its highest week average yet. The 112th Tournament of Roses Parade

on New Year's Day scored a 3.0 rating with 2 million households for HGTV, fueling a 0.52/352,000 total-day average for the first week of the year. Prime time for the week was a 0.8/510,000, a 5% increase over HGTV's previous best prime time in households.