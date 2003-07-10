HGTV adds three lifestyle series

With plenty of cable networks putting on redecorating shows, Home & Garden Television is eager to

show it does that genre best.

The Scripps Networks-owned channel is adding three new lifestyle series later

this year as part of 1,000 hours of new original programming.

"When HGTV began nine years ago, a lot of people wondered who would ever want

to watch home-decorating shows," HGTV president Burton Jablin quipped Wednesday

at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles. "Well, nobody is wondering that anymore."

Outer Spaces, premiering Sept. 30, will surprise a homeowner with a

makeover of their outdoor spaces.

Debuting the same night is Date with Design, HGTV’s twist on reality

dating shows. The series will task a single woman with choosing one of

three bachelor pads to redecorate, then trying to hit it off with the

bachelor.

And Hey Remember will look back on home and décor from the 1960s, 70s

and 80s.

HGTV is also plotting its next original slate, which may include Designer

Finals, where student designers take on their first job, and What Have I

Done, which brings in professionals to fix do-it-yourself home-improvement

jobs gone wrong.