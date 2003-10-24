Hewitt Upped to VP at UPN

Paul Hewitt has been promoted to vice president of communications at UPN, according to Joanna Lowry, senior VP of media relations, to whom he continues to report.

Hewitt handles corporate media relations for UPN, as well as executive speechwriting for both CBS and UPN, where he has been since May 2001.

Prior to joining the network, Hewitt spent one year at international public-relations firm Pryor & Associates and at an Internet start-up. Before that, he spent five years at Fox Broadcasting Co., where he was manager of corporate media relations and a research analyst.

Hewitt graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.