Hewitt, Paul resign SBCA posts

Chuck Hewitt and Andy Paul are stepping down as president and senior VP, government affairs, respectively, of the Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association, industry sources say.

Hewitt, who has headed the Washington-based satellite TV trade group for 18 years, and Paul will stay on through Nov. 1, the sources say.

Andy Wright, general counsel and vice president, government affairs, will take over as acting president and is considered a leading candidate to succeed Hewitt. SBCA officials declined comment. SBCA's annual convention is set for next week in Nashville. - Harry Jessell