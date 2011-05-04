Hertz Introduces 'Horatio' In New Ad Campaign

Car rental company Hertz has launched a new ad campaign

featuring a dashboard-figurine mascot named Horatio voiced by actor Owen Wilson, The

New York Times reported.

The mascot will be featured in commercials directed by

Tucker Gates, who has worked on primetime comedy fare including The Office and Parks and Recreation. The campaign, designed by DDB New York, is

intended to reach the 20-something target by introducing an approachable and

friendly character. Wilson was chosen for his "warmth and charm," said Michael

Senackerib, chief marketing officer, Hertz.

Named after Horatio Nelson Jackson, who was one of the

first people to drive a car across the U.S., Horatio joins Hertz's lineup of characters

to appear in the ad campaign. Gas and Brake, two real-life travel

personalities, will be played by actors Rebecca Corry and Derren Gilly, respectively.

With personalities to match the names,

the two characters will be featured in commercials in the coming weeks and

feature Hertz's mobile applications and range of cards. The spots will run on

network and cable television during shows such as Glee, The Office, Mad Men and Parks and Recreation as well as on ESPN, TBS and Comedy Central.

Hertz is also reaching out into the Web by launching the Gasorbrake.hertz.com

microsite, where visitors can watch outtakes from the commercials, interviews

with the characters, take quizzes and, like most current ad campaigns, share

media through social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter. A contest to

win one of 100 free weekend car rentals has also been set up on

hertzgiveaway.com.

The campaign will also run in international markets

including Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands with print

and digital ads.