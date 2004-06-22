Hershey Added To NAB Mix

Michael Hershey, chief of staff for Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa), is joining the National Association of Broadcasters as Senior VP, government relations, effective July 6.

He reports to John Orlando, EVP, government relations.

Hershey has been on Santorum’s staff since 1991, when he was still in the House, and was named legislative director when Santorum got his Senate seat in 1994. He was named chief of staff in 2000.