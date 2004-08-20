Herndon Goes Hollywood

David Herndon has been named Los Angeles bureau chief for ABC News.

Herndon, who most recently served as deputy bureau chief in Atlanta, has been with ABC News since 1986, when he was a desk assistant in the Washington bureau.

There, he worked on Good Morning America, This Week, World News Tonight, Weekend News, and World News Now. In 1999, he moved on to Dallas where he covered Enron, the Andrea Yates trial and the Timothy McVeigh execution.

Herndon has also reported overseas in Israel, Kuwait and Iraq.