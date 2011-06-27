Hernan Lopez, President and CEO, Fox International Channels

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

Hernan Lopez’s rise to president and CEO of Fox International

Channels (FIC) this year in the restructuring

following Tony Vinciquerra’s exit as chairman-CEO of

Fox Networks Group highlights both Lopez’s skill as a

manager and the growing importance of international

markets for Fox and News Corp.

While few people outside the international cable

sector are familiar with Fox’s recent global expansion,

Lopez’s division now operates more than 180 channels

that reach more than 300 million subs in 35 languages

around the world.

That has firmly established FIC as one of the company’s

fastest-growing areas, producing about half a billion dollars

in operating income in the 12 months ended March

31, 2011, and about $1.5 billion in revenue.

Lopez is also looking for ways to use international

channels and programming to help Fox’s domestic businesses.

In March 2009, Lopez set up the Fox Hispanic

Media Group, which includes three Spanish-language

channels, in a bid to challenge the supremacy of Univision

and Telemundo in the U.S. Hispanic market.

Comparing the effort to the launch of Fox and its success

in breaking the stranglehold of the big three Englishlanguage

broadcast networks, Lopez argues that “we see

the exact same situation in the U.S. Hispanic market today,

where the three established networks have more to

lose than to gain from taking creative risks.”

Lopez landed in the international cable business

somewhat by accident, originally studying advertising

in school and hoping to become a copywriter when

he graduated in 1989. But he quickly migrated to the

sales side and established a reputation for innovative

approaches to selling cable advertising.

After he was named general manager of the Fox

Latin American Channel in 2000, revenue increased

ninefold. Since then he has overseen a rapid expansion

of the company’s channels, first in the Latin American

region and then internationally, as FIC’s chief operating

officer. In January, he took over the division’s top job,

as president and CEO.

To maintain the division’s rapid growth, Lopez is

looking to expand the bouquets of channels they offer

in their major territories, to expand their original

programming and to ramp up their multiplatform and

digital efforts. All of this is with a specific earmark in

mind: “We have set the goal of becoming the first international

cable operation to pull in $1 billion in operating

income by 2015.”