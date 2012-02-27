Hernan Lopez

Fox is throwing its wide-brimmed hat into

a seemingly lucrative ring by introducing

MundoFox, a new Spanish-language network

conceived as a joint venture between Fox

International Channels and Colombia’s RCN

Television Group. The network, launching this

fall, is expected to reach 75% of U.S. households.

Lopez already oversees the existing

U.S. Hispanic cable networks

Fox Deportes and Utilisima, but

those are niche channels that do not

rival Spanish-language network leaders

Univision and Telemundo.

With competition in the U.S.

Hispanic marketplace heating up—

NBCUniversal has invested a

chunk of money into Telemundo, and Univision

frequently beats Englishlanguage

networks in the ratings—

Lopez will be preparing

for an aggressive battle to draw

that increasingly influential audience

away from its competitors.

But one can expect MundoFox,

with Lopez at the helm,

to be a portentous entrant in

that crowded U.S. Hispanic marketplace.