Hernan Lopez
Fox is throwing its wide-brimmed hat into
a seemingly lucrative ring by introducing
MundoFox, a new Spanish-language network
conceived as a joint venture between Fox
International Channels and Colombia’s RCN
Television Group. The network, launching this
fall, is expected to reach 75% of U.S. households.
Lopez already oversees the existing
U.S. Hispanic cable networks
Fox Deportes and Utilisima, but
those are niche channels that do not
rival Spanish-language network leaders
Univision and Telemundo.
With competition in the U.S.
Hispanic marketplace heating up—
NBCUniversal has invested a
chunk of money into Telemundo, and Univision
frequently beats Englishlanguage
networks in the ratings—
Lopez will be preparing
for an aggressive battle to draw
that increasingly influential audience
away from its competitors.
But one can expect MundoFox,
with Lopez at the helm,
to be a portentous entrant in
that crowded U.S. Hispanic marketplace.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.