Herman Cain Blames Media in "Unsubstantiated Personal Attacks"

A former employee of the National Restaurant Association publicly accused Republican presidential front-runner Herman Cain of sexual harassment Monday, but the candidate continued to blame the sexual harassment stories on Inside the Beltway media forces launching "unsubstantiated personal attacks."



It is the fourth woman who has been reported to have sexual harassment issues with Cain, the former chief executive of the association.



"[P]olitical trade press are now casting aspersions on his character and spreading rumors that never stood up to the facts," Cain said on his Web site.



That was a reference to Politico, which broke the story of the harassment allegations last week, and has continued to follow up.