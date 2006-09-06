Here He Comes, Mischer To Produce Miss America

Country Music Television has signed Don Mischer Productions to produce next year's Miss America Pageant, which airs Jan. 29 from the Aladdin Resort and Casino.



After its ratings slid on broadcast TV, the pageant moved to CMT last year, and to Las Vegas from Atlantic City.



Mischer produces the Emmys and was tapped by the NFL post-Janet Jackson to produce the Super Bowl halftime show.



The pageant, which aired Jan. 21 this year, was CMT’s most-viewed program ever, with an average 3.07 million viewers, though that is only a third of the viewers the pageant drew in its last broadcast outing (9.8 million) on ABC in 2004.



CMT has the rights to the pageant in 2006 and 2007 and can run it through 2011 if it picks up its yearly options after that.



