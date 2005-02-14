Here Comes the Judge: To Hallmark

Hallmark Channel has bought the cable-syndication rights to Twentieth Television's off-CBS drama, Judging Amy, to start Feb. 28.

Amy will be teamed with drama Walker, Texas Ranger, and TV movies for early prime and prime.

Hallmark already slates Twentieth off-nets M*A*S*H and Doctor Quinn: Medicine Woman, part of its strategy to get new viewers to the channel by piggybacking on the fan bases of other network's shows and "introduce" them to the channel.

