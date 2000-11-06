Here Comes the Judge, Again

Judge Joseph A. Wapner has donned the robes he'd put away seven years ago. To mark the 3,000th episode of

The People's Court, the current judge, Jerry Sheindlin, stepped down for the day so Wapner could do his thing with old partners, court officer Rusty Burrell and court reporter Doug Llewelyn, taking up their positions.

But if he's telling the truth, he may never see his own homecoming on the tube. Wapner, one of the pioneers of televised small- claims court drama, told the Associated Press he has not seen the bounteous court shows now on the air. "I never watched myself. Why should I watch them?" he asked.