Here comes the fire
Maybe it's just hard for two busy people to get together, but WFOR-TV anchor Phil Lipoff found the time, in front of an early-morning viewing audience, to propose to his longtime girlfriend, WFOR-TV reporter Juli Auclair, who was out of the studio having just covered a fire.
"Yes," she said. "I love you. ... I thought I was here to cover a fire." Auclair returned to the studio to see her ring, and the newscast ended with wedding music, a portrait of the couple framed by hearts, and an onscreen note of congratulations.
