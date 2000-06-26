Here comes the fire

Maybe it's just hard for two busy people to get together, but WFOR-TV anchor Phil Lipoff found the time, in front of an early-morning viewing audience, to propose to his longtime girlfriend, WFOR-TV reporter Juli Auclair, who was out of the studio having just covered a fire.

"Yes," she said. "I love you. ... I thought I was here to cover a fire." Auclair returned to the studio to see her ring, and the newscast ended with wedding music, a portrait of the couple framed by hearts, and an onscreen note of congratulations.