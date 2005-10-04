Here Comes the Collectibles Channel

DISH Network's VOOM HD service is promoting a new collectible channel with a special preview event: an interactive, high-def broadcast of a major memorabilia auction.

Viewers will get to preview the items in high-def on existing VOOM net Gallery Channel (or log on to www.voom.com or www.juliensauctions.com). The collectibles channel does not officially launch until early 2006.

Viewers and surfers will be able to place reserve bids on John Lennon's white suit from Abbey Road and Marilyn Monroe's red appointment book from 1961, among many others.

Then, on Oct. 29, Gallery will cover the Julien's Auction live, with viewers able to bid online in real time.

VOOM has 10 channels and plans to launch 11 more, including the as-yet-unnamed collectibles channel, starting in January 2006.