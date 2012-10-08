Herbert Kloiber Named Fourth Tartikoff Honoree

Herbert Kloiber, chairman of Tele MÃ¼nchen Gruppe, has been named the fourth honoree for the 10th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award.



Kloiber will be honored along side Debra Lee, chairman, BET Networks, reality television producer John Langley and Steve Levitan, cocreator and executive producer of ABC's Modern Family. The foursome will be feted at a reception sponsored by B&C/Multichannel News during the NATPE 2013 Market & Conference at the Fontainebleau Resort

in Miami.



"We are pleased that we are honoring Herbert in 2013 with this well-deserved award," said NATPE president & CEO Rod

Perth. "He has built an extraordinary company whose longevity in the entertainment business is incredible. Coupled with John's creative vision that catalyzed an entire genre of unscripted programming, Debra's passionate advocacy on behalf of the cable business, and Steven's keen eye and deft touch with family comedy, this group represents what Brandon championed in television."