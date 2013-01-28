Herbert Kloiber: The Classic TV Programmer

It has been nearly a quarter of a century

since American viewers got their first inkling

of the programming brilliance that would

earn Tele München chairman Herbert Kloiber

industry praise, myriad accolades and, now,

the Brandon Tartiko" Legacy Award at this

week’s NATPE conference.

On Sept. 24, 1978, Kloiber produced a live concert

from Lincoln Center with pianist Vladimir

Horowitz and the New York Philharmonic that aired

on NBC. The broadcast, which won five Emmys,

was notable not only because a major U.S. network

commissioned a young Austrian to produce the

event. It was also widely aired live in stereo in Europe—

an unusual move for a non-sporting event in

those years—and it marked the first public performance

by Horowitz in more than a decade.

“[Horowitz] had disappeared from the world for

11 years after playing at Carnegie Hall in 1968, and

it took me years to convince him to do this for television,”

Kloiber recalled. “Because I had been pestering

the poor man for so long, we were the ones

chosen to produce it.”

That persistence and determination, as well as his

eye for a big creative event, have helped Kloiber build

up his privately held Tele München Group into a

company with revenue of 300 million Euros (about

$400 million U.S.) in 2011. The firm has four broadcast

TV channels and a major programming distribution,

production, home video and VOD operation

fueled by one of Europe’s largest libraries.

But TMG’s influence on the global TV industry

extends far beyond its size, say a number of executives

for U.S. television, Hollywood studios and European

broadcasting. The execs specifically cite Kloiber’s

award-winning productions

and entrepreneurial

skills. Over the years, he

has been honored with the

Chevalier des Arts et Lettres

in France, the Bavarian Order

of Merit, the Grand

Decoration of Honor for

Services to the Republic of

Austria and four personal

Emmys, including the Directorate

Award from the

Academy of Television Arts

and Sciences.

“Herbert has a very keen

sensibility for content,”

said Armando Nuñez,

president and CEO of the

CBS Global Distribution Group. “He just has a passion

and a talent for great content.”

Despite his success, Kloiber said he got into the

TV business somewhat by accident. He had always

been close to his godfather, Herbert von Karajan,

who was a conductor and major promoter. While

Kloiber was in law school, von Karajan asked him

for advice on the joint venture he had with German

media mogul Leo Kirch, who ended up hiring

Kloiber in 1970 in international sales.

In 1974, Kloiber was named managing director

of Kirch’s Unitel, which specialized in opera and

concert films. Three years later, he decided to go out

on his own, acquiring Tele München.

He continued to produce classical music events,

a genre that remains close to his heart. But Tele

München also had the rights to Jack London’s works,

and in the late 1970s Kloiber became an early proponent

of large multi-territory coproductions. The ensuing

adaptations of major literary classics have aired

in the U.S. on PBS and on a number of other channels

around the world. Also, TMG continues to be

involved in about two major miniseries a year with

budgets of more than $20 million, including the

2011 Moby Dick production starring William Hurt.

In 1980, Kloiber became an early player in the

emerging home video business, and in 1986 he was

a major investor in the launch of Sat.1, the first German

commercial TV network. After selling his stake,

he worked with Silvio Berlusconi, the owner of

Italy’s largest commercial TV operation, on Tele-5,

a channel that is now wholly owned by TMG. And

Kloiber later backed the launch of ATV, Austria’s first commercial broadcaster.

Kloiber is a “true pioneer of German commercial

television,” said Gerhard Zeiler, president of Turner

Broadcasting System International.

Zeiler, who last

year became the first non-

American to receive the

Tartiko" honor, was hired

by Kloiber in 1990 as CEO

of Tele-5 and later ran

Europe’s largest broadcast

operation, the RTL Group.

The rise of TMG as a

major European producer

is particularly notable because Germany has long

been dominated by a few major players, according

to Jefrey R. Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. International

Television.

Kloiber, who has built up one of Europe’s largest

libraries with well over 8,000 hours of content, has also

partnered with some of “the largest and most successful

companies in our industry,” Schlesinger added.

In 1987, Kloiber sold a 50% stake to Cap Cities/

ABC, beginning a decade-long partnership. “He

was our European partner, steering us clear of investment

shoals and making us both a lot of money

in the process,” Herb Granath, who at the time

oversaw ABC’s international investments, wrote in

an email.

“Herbert is one of the last true Renaissance

men,” Granath added. “[He is] equally comfortable

discussing Gustav Mahler and…production values

and rating demographics.”

In 1996, after Disney acquired ABC, Kloiber

bought back his stake, but he continues to have close

ties with major studios and top U.S. executives, many

of which have done business with him for decades.

“In the last 40 years I’ve had the privilege to deal with

a lot of U.S. executives, starting with Fred Silverman

at NBC, who commissioned a 28-year-old Austrian to

do a show for a major U.S. broadcast network,” Kloiber

said. “Without being able to work with all the U.S.

broadcasters and put our hands on U.S. product, we

wouldn’t be where we are today.”

The feeling in the American market is mutual,

where executives have increasingly relied on entrepreneurs

such as Kloiber to fund movies and TV

programs. “He is a very important partner,” Nuñez

said, “and one of the most charming people you will

ever meet.”