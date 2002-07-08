Herbert hired for Justice
Veteran newswoman Holly Herbert has been named anchor of Time Telepictures
Television's upcoming nationally syndicated Celebrity Justice, a daily
half-hour strip debuting in the fall.
Herbert joins Celebrity Justice after having spent more than a decade
anchoring and reporting at stations across the country.
Most recently, Herbert spent a year at KABC-TV in Los Angeles.
Previously, she spent two years anchoring at the Fox affiliate in Miami.
Prior to that, Herbert spent three years anchoring in San Diego, Calif.
Herbert has also anchored newscasts in Palm Springs, Calif., Bangor, Maine
and began her broadcast career in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska.
Celebrity Justice is a half-hour magazine strip that taps into America's
ongoing fascination with the criminal justice system by focusing on the
conflicts, disputes and criminal investigations of celebrities. It is set to
debut this fall.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.