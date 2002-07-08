Herbert hired for Justice

Veteran newswoman Holly Herbert has been named anchor of Time Telepictures

Television's upcoming nationally syndicated Celebrity Justice, a daily

half-hour strip debuting in the fall.

Herbert joins Celebrity Justice after having spent more than a decade

anchoring and reporting at stations across the country.

Most recently, Herbert spent a year at KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

Previously, she spent two years anchoring at the Fox affiliate in Miami.

Prior to that, Herbert spent three years anchoring in San Diego, Calif.

Herbert has also anchored newscasts in Palm Springs, Calif., Bangor, Maine

and began her broadcast career in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska.

Celebrity Justice is a half-hour magazine strip that taps into America's

ongoing fascination with the criminal justice system by focusing on the

conflicts, disputes and criminal investigations of celebrities. It is set to

debut this fall.