Hensleigh Named Disney Nets CMO

Walt Disney Co. television veteran Eleo Hensleigh is taking charge of marketing and advertising for the company’s broadcast and cable entertainment outlets, which include ABC, Disney Channel and ABC Family.

In her new role as chief marketing officer and EVP for Disney ABC Television Group, Hensleigh will also oversee branding, research, media planning, synergy and creative services. One focus will be leveraging TV success across the Disney family, as the company has done with Disney Channel hits Lizzie MacGuire’s Hilary Duff and Raven from That’s So Raven.

“We want to build properties so consumers know what is important to us,” Hensleigh said.

Most recently, she was executive VP, Worldwide Brand Strategy, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group, directing branding for Disney’s domestic and international cable channels. She also directed consumer research and some off-channel marketing.

Hensleigh has worked closely with her current boss, Disney-ABC Television Group President Anne Sweeney, for most of her career. Like Sweeney, prior to joining Disney, Hensleigh worked at FX and Nickelodeon.

Hensleigh is based in Los Angeles.