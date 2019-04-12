Henderson Named MRC President of Television

MRC has named Elise Henderson its president of television. She will oversee the studio’s slate of programming. She was previously senior VP of development at Universal Cable Productions.

MRC series include Netflix’s House of Cards and Ozark, and Starz’s Counterpart. The studio’s upcoming series include Hulu’s The Great and HBO’s The Outsider. MRC films include Baby Driver, Ted and Elysium.

“Elise is a unique talent with a proven history of success. She exhibits strong leadership, a clear vision for the future, and a deep background in both the agency and studio worlds,” said MRC. “In our efforts to remain true to our DNA as we grow our business, Elise will be an exceptional addition to MRC leadership.”

Prior to working in development, Henderson spent a decade as an agent at William Morris and UTA.

“MRC is known for its pedigree, its reputation and its identity. It is a studio that prioritizes protecting the artists we love,” said Henderson. “I am looking forward to working with a company that has the agility to evolve as the world evolves around it. It will be a rewarding challenge to help scale MRC without losing what makes it so great already.”