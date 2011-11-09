Help Group to Honor Nogawski With Humanitarian Award

The Help Group announced late Wednesday that it will honor CBS Television Distribution president John Nogawski with its "Help Humanitarian Award" at its 15th annual Teddy Bear Ball on Dec. 5.

Nogawski will be honored for his "outstanding philanthropic spirit and commitment to children with special needs."

California Senate pro Tem Darrell Steinberg will be honored as well, receiving the "Champion for Children Award" for "his long-standing and trailblazing leadership on behalf of children with special needs and their families." Seinberg's autism insurance coverage bill was recently signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown. The Help Group will also present Microsoft, Inc. with its "Corporate Philanthorpy Award." Microsoft provided a one-half million dollar product donation to support Help Group's Tools for the Future Technology Project.

This year's gala chairs are Julie Chen, host of The Talk and CBS News anchor, and her husband Leslie Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corp. Co-chairs are Entertainment Tonight co-host Nancy O'Dell and her husband Keith Zubchevich; ET executive producer Linda Bell Blue and her husband Steven Blue; and Tennis Channel chairman and CEO Ken Solomon and his wife Lissa. O'Dell will also serve as the ceremony's emcee.

The 15th annual Teddy Bear Ball will be held Dec. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, Calif.