Hell's Kitchen Cooks INXS
CBS original reality series Rock Star: INXS got smoked in its debut by the competition Monday night.
CBS plans to blanket its airwaves with an excess of INXS (from Survivor's Mark Burnett), airing it three times a week a la American Idol.
The show, about the search for a new lead singer for the Australian rock group, averaged a 2.4 rating/7 share at 9-10 p.m.(according toNielsen overnight numbers for the 18-49 demo), placing second behind Fox's reality cook-off in the time period.
Fox won the night in the key 18-49 demo with a 3.0/9. Going head to head with INXS, Hell's Kitchen averaged a 3.2/9.
CBS took second place for the night in the demo with a 2.3/7. Its top show was CSI: Miami at a 2.6/7.
NBC was third on the night with a 2.0/6 for repeats of Fear Factor, Las Vegas, and its top show, Medium (2.2/6).
ABC trailed with a 1.8/5, continuing to get virtually nothing out of original reality show The Scholar (1.2/4), chronicling underprivileged high school students competing for a full-ride scholarship to the college of their choice.
The WB and UPN tied for fifth at a .9/3 apiece for repeats of their sitcom (UPN) and drama (WB) lineups.
