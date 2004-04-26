Hello, We Must Be Going

Ed Wilson and Steve Rosenberg last week gave NBC Enterprises a new interpretation of that old syndication term, the "firm go." Just after prevailing in a hard-fought battle to win the top job at the new joint NBC-Universal syndication unit, Wilson, president of NBC Enterprises, abruptly quit, insulted by his treatment during the negotiations.

Unfortunately for NBC, it had earlier given Rosenberg, Universal Domestic Television president, his walking papers.

But, after Wilson quit, NBC brass returned to Rosenberg and offered him the post. Feeling slighted, he turned down the warmed-over offer.

Universal sources say Rosenberg might change his mind because he has several years left on his contract. Wilson's contract was up.

Wilson was miffed partly because, although he got the job he wanted, he wasn't going to report directly to Jeff Zucker, president of NBC Entertainment, News and Cable. He also wasn't going to have oversight of NBC's international sales division.

While things are up in the air in the syndication division, things are falling into place at the television studio. After months of speculation that he would leave, insiders say David Kissinger will continue as president of Universal Network Television, although the deal is not yet signed.

He will be joined in running the TV studio by Angela Bromstad, currently executive vice president of NBC Studios.

Before the inside drama unfolded, Wilson insisted it was just time to go. Really?

NBC Enterprises is just about to launch what promises to be its biggest hit, The Jane Pauley Show. Senior Vice President Linda Finnell—a favorite of Zucker's, according to insiders—will remain on board to guide the launch.