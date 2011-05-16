Hello, Again Neuman?

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen's decision to step down as CEO may seem like a little déjà vu, but a pair of analysts that have followed the company closely for the past several years believe the decision is in line with the mercurial executive's most recent moves.

About five years ago, Ergen decided that he needed some time to sit back and look at the big picture, hiring a former Bell Canada executive Michael Neuman to take over day-to-day operations as chief operating officer. The move surprised some analysts given Ergen's reputation as a micro-manager (he was known at the time to agonize over direct mail copy).

That experiment lasted all of eight months, with Neuman resigning abruptly and Ergen once again taking control of every aspect of the business.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.