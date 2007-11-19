Hellmuth Promoted at NBA Entertainment

Steve Hellmuth was promoted to executive vice president of operations and technology for NBA Entertainment, the National Basketball Association announced Monday.

Hellmuth, a former NBC producer who is serving his second stint with the NBA, most recently served as senior VP of operations and technology for NBAE. He will continue to be responsible for the league’s information-technology, broadcast-operations and engineering departments and its online efforts at NBA.com.

Hellmuth, who led the NBA’s experiments with 3-D technology for the All-Star Game and NBA Finals last season, will also work with NBA teams to incorporate new broadcast and lighting technologies into their arenas.

“Steve has helped to revolutionize the way in which our fans around the world follow the NBA," deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Adam Silver said in a statement.. "His leadership position in technology will be crucial to the continued growth of the game through an ever-expanding roster of digital initiatives.”