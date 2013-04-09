Heller Departs TBS

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. vice chairman Andrew Heller has left the company, Turner officials confirmed Tuesday.

Heller, who joined TBS in 1998 and was named vice chairman in 2008, quietly departed Turner at the end of March, according to officials. During his tenure as vice chairman Heller focused on launching Turner's "TV Everywhere" initiative.

No replacement will be named, according to company officials.

