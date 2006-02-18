Heirs to the Throne?

Another story making the rounds is that NBC lawyers have told Couric's

agent, CAA's Alan Berger, “not to put us through hoops” in the hopes of

getting NBC to pony up more if Couric doesn't really plan to stay.

NBC's decision to tap Nightly News

anchor Brian Williams to host the Winter Olympics ceremonies only further

cemented the probability that “CBS Evening News with Katie Couric” will be

a reality come September.

The news-talent speculation game is nothing new. But with talk of who

might succeed Couric already rampant, it's clear that the bench of big-name

players is shallow.

Among the names bandied about, Weekend

Today anchor Campbell Brown, Dateline:

NBC co-anchor Ann Curry, and MSNBC anchor Natalie Morales all seem,

at best, long-shots. Indeed, corridor conversation at the National Association

of Television Programming Executives confab in Las Vegas last month had it that

the network was looking outside for Couric's replacement.

Quick on the heels of that buzz, former ABC News broadcaster Meredith

Vieira's name was floated as being high on NBC's wish list. Vieira did

little to dispel those rumors in interviews.

Her agent, Michael Glantz, president of Headline Management, joked to

reporters that anyone writing about the speculation should feel free to give

NBC his number. (Vieira's contract with ABC for The

View and Who Wants To Be a

Millionaire is coming due, so she'll likely enjoy some public

flirting.)

Vieira came close to making a similar move in 2002 when CBS News was

backing up the Brinks truck to get her to come aboard. Instead, she

renegotiated a lucrative deal for The View

and signed on as host of the syndicated version of Millionaire.

Add to that her spots for Bayer Aspirin, and it's doubtful she'll

want to leave a gig that brings her millions and requires none of the heavy

lifting that Today would demand.

Vieira is an extremely talented broadcaster, but she's been out of the

news business since departing ABC News in the mid '90s. That she tops the

list of unlikely dream candidates for replacing Couric only illustrates how

little A-list talent there is in the industry.

Network executives say they have no choice but to pursue, checkbooks in

hand, the few household names who will actually draw eyeballs to screens.

New CBS News President Sean McManus' recent comments that its flagship

newscast needed a “prominent” name underscores the mindset that dominates

the news arena.

But maybe that conventional wisdom needs a once over. Remember, when

Katie Couric started on Today, she stepped

virtually out of nowhere into a show that was rife with discord after Jane

Pauley's replacement, Deborah Norville, was ditched amidst a public-relations

disaster.

Today co-host Matt Lauer, whose

popularity at this point may exceed Couric's, was a little-known local-news

guy when he joined the NBC family in 1994.

If Couric were to skate, NBC might consider doing what it did out of

desperation nine years ago: take a relative no-name with a spark of reportorial

acumen and the charisma to connect with viewers and promote the hell out of

her.

