Hedgehog Stays in Fox Box
4Kids Entertainment has decided that Sonic the Hedgehog is the real quill. 4Kids said the show will be back for a second season this fall as part of its "Fox Box" kids' block.
The programmer paid $100 million for a four-year shot at programming Fox's Saturday-morning block after the network sold off its children's programming to The Walt Disney Co. as part of its $5 billion sale of Fox Family Entertainment Inc.
4Kids programs a block of primarily Japanese imports, which also includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,Shaman King and Kirby: Right Back At Ya.
Sonic is based on the Sega video game that launched in 1991.
