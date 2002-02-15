Hearst's Henry to WTAE-TV Pittsburgh
Rick Henry, president and general manager of WISN-TV, the Hearst-Argyle
Television Inc. ABC station in Milwaukee, has been named president and general
manager of WTAE-TV, the company's Pittsburgh ABC affiliate.
Henry will succeed Jim Hefner, who resigned recently to take over WRAL-TV
Raleigh, N.C.
Hearst president David Barrett called Henry 'a talented and experienced
broadcast executive who has done an outstanding job in every assignment he has
undertaken for our company over the past 29 years.'
