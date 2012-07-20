Hearst TV, Time Warner Cable End Viewer Blackout

Hearst Television and Time Warner Cable have worked out a retransmission consent deal and ended their blackout. The Hearst Television stations pulled their signals from Time Warner Cable systems at midnight on July 10.

"We appreciate the support and patience of our viewers, advertisers and local communities served by our stations, and we regret the inconvenience they've experienced over the past 10 days," said Hearst Television President and CEO David Barrett. "This process has been an important step to insure the ongoing vitality of our local TV service in communities across the country."

Hearst's affected stations included KITV Honolulu, WCVB Boston and WLKY Louisville.

"We have reached a long-term agreement with Hearst Television and our customers can expect their signals to be restored to our cable systems shortly," said TWC in a statement. "We thank our customers for their patience and their willingness to stick with us through another unnecessary broadcaster blackout."