Hearst TV Names Betasso VP of Sales

Angela Betasso, VP of sales at Belo Corp., is joining Hearst Television Inc., also as VP of sales. She starts early in 2014 and will be located in Hearst's New York tower. Betasso will share oversight of station sales with Kathleen Keefe, also VP of sales.

"Angela's distinguished herself in our industry as a top sales executive at one of the finest station groups," said David Barrett, chairman and CEO of Hearst TV. "She appreciates the importance of local stations to their communities, and is experienced in serving marketing partners in today's highly competitive multi-platform media world. She and Kathleen will make a formidable team leading Hearst Television's sales initiatives and future direction."

Betasso has been VP of sales at Belo since October 2010. She previously was VP of sales at Belo's WFAA Dallas.

"Angela's experience with both local and national advertisers, in sales management, new business development, and emerging digital advertising product lines, makes her the perfect addition to Hearst Television's customer-focused sales management team," said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst TV.

Gannett agreed to acquire the Belo group in June.