Hearst, Scripps to Launch 'HGTV Magazine'
Hearst and partner Scripps Networks have announced they will
launch HGTV Magazine, issuing four
more issues of the network-based magazine this year after the publication of
two test issues, according to Adweek.
Dan Fuchs, currently associate publisher at O, the
Oprah Magazine, is expected to become HGTV
Magazine's publisher. Sara Peterson currently serves as editor, the report said.
HGTV Magazine joins
Hearst's existing network-based magazine Food
Network Magazine, which has tripled its circulation to 1.4 million since it
launched in 2009, according to the report. At that time, Food
Network was launched with a rate base promise of 300,000; HGTV is expected to guarantee a
circulation of 450,000.
"We have had very encouraging
results on the
two test issues
and will continue our test
rollout with four more issues
in 2012," emailed Michael Clinton, marketing president and publishing
director at Hearst, according to the report. "HGTV Magazine has
received a great response so far from
both consumers and the advertising
community, and we look forward
to putting more of the
magazine's great home lifestyle content into the
market this year."
