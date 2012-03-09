Hearst, Scripps to Launch 'HGTV Magazine'

Hearst and partner Scripps Networks have announced they will

launch HGTV Magazine, issuing four

more issues of the network-based magazine this year after the publication of

two test issues, according to Adweek.

Dan Fuchs, currently associate publisher at O, the

Oprah Magazine, is expected to become HGTV

Magazine's publisher. Sara Peterson currently serves as editor, the report said.

HGTV Magazine joins

Hearst's existing network-based magazine Food

Network Magazine, which has tripled its circulation to 1.4 million since it

launched in 2009, according to the report. At that time, Food

Network was launched with a rate base promise of 300,000; HGTV is expected to guarantee a

circulation of 450,000.

"We have had very encouraging

results on the

two test issues

and will continue our test

rollout with four more issues

in 2012," emailed Michael Clinton, marketing president and publishing

director at Hearst, according to the report. "HGTV Magazine has

received a great response so far from

both consumers and the advertising

community, and we look forward

to putting more of the

magazine's great home lifestyle content into the

market this year."