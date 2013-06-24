Hearst, Oz to Partner on Lifestyle Title

Hearst Magazines and Dr. Mehmet Oz are partnering to launch

a new lifestyle magazine that will hit newsstands nationwide in the first

quarter of 2014. Hearst has launched similar projects with Food Network

Magazine in 2008 and HGTV Magazine in 2011.





"Hearst has a very successful track record of

partnering with unique brands and personalities to create engaging content for

readers," said David Carey, president of Hearst Magazines, in a statement.

"Dr. Oz's spirit and message clearly resonate with American women, and the

time is right to translate that into a print and digital magazine that will

introduce an entirely new category to the market."





"This is about a lifestyle," said Oz,

who hosts Sony Pictures Television's talk show TheDr. OzShow.

"Feeling great is the key to living well and this content will provide

women with everything they need to feel inspired and live a long, healthy,

joyful life."





Initial newsstand distribution for the first pilot issue will be 350,000

copies, with an additional 450,000 copies sent to targeted subscribers of

select Hearst titles.