Hearst-Argyle promotes three

Hearst-Argyle Television has promoted news directors Candy Altman, Brian

Bracco and Gary Griffith to vice presidents.

Altman and Bracco are former station news directors -- from WCVB-TV Boston and

KMBC-TV Kansas City, Mo., respectively -- who became group executives, overseeing

news at numerous Hearst stations.

Griffith has been chief of Hearst's Washington, D.C., news bureau.

All three will continue to report to Hearst senior VP for news

Fred Young.