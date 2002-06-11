Trending

Hearst-Argyle promotes three

Hearst-Argyle Television has promoted news directors Candy Altman, Brian
Bracco and Gary Griffith to vice presidents.

Altman and Bracco are former station news directors -- from WCVB-TV Boston and
KMBC-TV Kansas City, Mo., respectively -- who became group executives, overseeing
news at numerous Hearst stations.

Griffith has been chief of Hearst's Washington, D.C., news bureau.

All three will continue to report to Hearst senior VP for news
Fred Young.