Healthy ratings for PAX TV's Doc
Pax TV original movie Doc, starring country star Billy Ray Cyrus, averaged a 2.0 national rating on Sunday, March 11, according to Nielsen Media Research-the highest rating ever for a Pax program since its August 1998 launch. Doc, which will now air as a weekly Sunday-night series, averaged 3.1 million viewers and more than doubled its time-period average in viewers and all key demographic areas. Doc gives Pax six nights of original programming.
