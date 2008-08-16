Headlines from Multichannel News
COMCAST'S BOLD FAN CAST
Comcast's new Fancast Web site allows customers to watch up to 4,000 episodes of programs and movies.
GETTING THE DIGITAL WORD OUT
The FCC is going all-out with a marketing campaign in Wilmington, N.C., to make sure residents know that their market will be the first to make a full-time switch from analog to digital on Sept. 9.
CABLE'S NEW FALL CAMPAIGN
Cable used to shoot most of its programming guns in the summer. But this year, there are indications many cable networks will go nose-to-nose with broadcasters in the fall.
Read these stories and many more at www.multichannel.com
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.