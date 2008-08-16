Headlines from Multichannel News

COMCAST'S BOLD FAN CAST

Comcast's new Fancast Web site allows customers to watch up to 4,000 episodes of programs and movies.

GETTING THE DIGITAL WORD OUT

The FCC is going all-out with a marketing campaign in Wilmington, N.C., to make sure residents know that their market will be the first to make a full-time switch from analog to digital on Sept. 9.

CABLE'S NEW FALL CAMPAIGN

Cable used to shoot most of its programming guns in the summer. But this year, there are indications many cable networks will go nose-to-nose with broadcasters in the fall.

