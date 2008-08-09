Headlines from Multichannel News
OLYMPICS WON'T ALTER CABLE SKEDS
It'll be business as usual for most cable networks during NBC Universal's two-week presentation of the Summer Olympics.
TOON DISNEY TO BECOME DISNEY XD
Analog television won't be the only thing changing in February 2009: Toon Disney, currently available in some 73 million households, will be rechristened Disney XD, and programmed to target boys 6 to 14.
ADULT NETS STRUGGLING ONLINE
Some of the largest adult-entertainment players in cable-TV industry, including Playboy TV, Hustler TV, Penthouse TV, and The Erotic Network (TEN), are struggling online, despite success in pay-per-view and video on demand.
