Headliners Announced for CTAM Spring Conference

CTAM spring confab leaders announced the chairs and speakers for their Consumer Insights Conference in June.

Artie

Bulgrin, senior VP, research and analytics, ESPN; Todd Cunningham,

senior VP, strategic insights and research, MTV Networks; and Michael

Diamond, senior VP, marketing strategy and intelligence, Time Warner

Cable will chair this year's conference.

Speakers who have been booked already include:

Dawn Hudson, vice chair, The Parthenon Group.

Rashid Tobaccowalla, chief strategy & innovation officer, VivaKi.

Dr.

Duane Varan, executive director, Interactive Television Research

Institute, Murdoch University Australia. Varan is also the executive

director and chief research officer of the Disney Media &

Advertising Lab.

Anthony D'Avella, business designer, IDEO

Duane Bray, parter IDEO

A full list of the speakers can be found here.

The CTAM Consumer Insights Conference will be held June 15-17 in Chicago.