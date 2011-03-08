Trending

Headliners Announced for CTAM Spring Conference

By

CTAM spring confab leaders announced the chairs and speakers for their Consumer Insights Conference in June.

Artie
Bulgrin, senior VP, research and analytics, ESPN; Todd Cunningham,
senior VP, strategic insights and research, MTV Networks; and Michael
Diamond, senior VP, marketing strategy and intelligence, Time Warner
Cable will chair this year's conference.

Speakers who have been booked already include:

Dawn Hudson, vice chair, The Parthenon Group.
Rashid Tobaccowalla, chief strategy & innovation officer, VivaKi.
Dr.
Duane Varan, executive director, Interactive Television Research
Institute, Murdoch University Australia. Varan is also the executive
director and chief research officer of the Disney Media &
Advertising Lab.
Anthony D'Avella, business designer, IDEO
Duane Bray, parter IDEO

A full list of the speakers can be found here.

The CTAM Consumer Insights Conference will be held June 15-17 in Chicago.