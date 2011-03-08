Headliners Announced for CTAM Spring Conference
CTAM spring confab leaders announced the chairs and speakers for their Consumer Insights Conference in June.
Artie
Bulgrin, senior VP, research and analytics, ESPN; Todd Cunningham,
senior VP, strategic insights and research, MTV Networks; and Michael
Diamond, senior VP, marketing strategy and intelligence, Time Warner
Cable will chair this year's conference.
Speakers who have been booked already include:
Dawn Hudson, vice chair, The Parthenon Group.
Rashid Tobaccowalla, chief strategy & innovation officer, VivaKi.
Dr.
Duane Varan, executive director, Interactive Television Research
Institute, Murdoch University Australia. Varan is also the executive
director and chief research officer of the Disney Media &
Advertising Lab.
Anthony D'Avella, business designer, IDEO
Duane Bray, parter IDEO
A full list of the speakers can be found here.
The CTAM Consumer Insights Conference will be held June 15-17 in Chicago.
