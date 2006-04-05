HDNet goes High-Def With NASCAR

NASCAR and HDNet announced Wednesday the 2006 broadcast schedule for the network’s third season of live coverage of the NASCAR Grand National Division, a tier of NASCAR’s Regional Racing Series, featuring the Busch East Series and AutoZone West Series. Live coverage begins with the AutoZone West Series race on Thursday, April 20 at 11pm ET from Phoenix International Raceway.

“NASCAR in high-definition brings all of the intensity of a race right into the viewer’s living room, and we are excited to bring our fans a third season of the NASCAR Grand National Division on HDNet,” said Dick Glover, VP of Broadcasting & New Media, NASCAR Digital Entertainment.

“The premium production quality HDNet provides for the series is unrivaled, and we are thrilled for its drivers, teams and tracks to receive live television coverage throughout the season.”

The HDNet broadcast team of Mike Hogewood, Pat Patterson, Dave Burns, Dan Pardus and Kandace Krueger will announce the action, which will be produced and telecast in 1080-line interlace (1080i) HDTV. SPEED TV will also re-air each of the HDNet-produced NASCAR Grand National Division races in standard-definition.