HD Ads Make Up 20% of TV Commercials

HD commercials now make up

almost 20% of all television commercials, which is about twice as many a year

ago, MediaDailyNews

reported.

According to Extreme Reach's

study over the second quarter of 2011, lower distribution costs, more local TV

adoption of HD commercials and a simpler execution of HD spots contributed to

the sharp increase.

Some businesses have seen

costs drop 30% due to cloud-based services, which 94% of local TV stations that

can take HD commercials use. The number of both local TV station and cable

operators that can take HD commercials has risen as well, to 44% and 63%,

respectively.

Regional and smaller

marketers have begun advertising with HD commercials as a result of its growing

usage.

Advertisers had been in a holding

pattern for a while when it came to HD. The Q2 numbers reaffirm what we've

heard from advertisers for a while: When key industry hurdles to adoption

become less pronounced, you'll see more and more HD ads on TV," said John

Roland, CEO, Extreme Reach.