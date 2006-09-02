HD 3D: No Glasses Required

Technophiles traveling to Amsterdam for the IBC convention may want to

schedule a side trip to the town of Breda, some 60 miles south, to see the

latest in 3D display technology.

At the very least, it provides a good excuse for gambling. That's

because the Holland Casino in Breda is one of the early adopters of WOWvx, a

new high-definition 3D display technology developed by Dutch electronics giant

Philips, using it in its reception area to entice guests with 3D images of

gaming action.

WOWvx is based on lenticular lens technology and advanced

signal-processing incorporated into special Philips 42-inch 1080p high-def

“autostereoscopic” displays (that means no special 3D glasses are

required). WOWvx can be used to show native high-def content modified by

special Philips 3D software. Light is refracted through the lens, and

signal-preprocessing makes a viewer's left and right eyes receive different

images—nine separate images, in fact—in such a way that objects achieve

depth and appear to be leaving the two-dimensional plane of the flat-panel

display and floating in three-dimensional form.

“The 3D effect is caused by a combination of signal processing and the

optical lens on top of the native HD panel,” explains Rob de Vogel, senior

director, business creation, 3D solutions, for Philips Corporate Technologies.

“It's a lenticular system.”

The 3D effect, shown in a demonstration in New York last month, is

rather palpable—powerful enough to make one slightly queasy after sustained

viewing. Golf balls and butterflies jump off the screen. That depth of image,

de Vogel says, was set for point-of-sale applications designed to quickly catch

the attention of passers-by. It could be adjusted to make it more comfortable

for sustained viewing in the living room; Philips has already successfully

tested WOWvx with videogame enthusiasts.

WOWvx is currently being offered by Philips 3D Solutions through

professional resellers in the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America to

business-to-business customers such as Holland Casino for point-of-sale and

marketing applications. In the U.S., the technology is being sold by Richardson

Electronics, which distributes high-end display systems for the

business-to-business market. But Philips plans to make the 3D technology

available in consumer displays within the next two to three years, says Jos

Swillens, CEO of 3D Solutions for Philips Corporate Technologies.

It could be a tough sell. To truly provide a 3D experience, Philips will

also have to find a way to integrate the 3D technology into the existing

broadcast production and transmission chain. Philips is working on it. It has

developed 3D content-creation software and created a high-def file format

called “2D-plus-depth” that is compatible with existing compression

tools.

“We can make computer graphics as content and save it as a 3D file,”

says Swillens. “With every pixel, we say where it should be.”

In addition to getting content creators to add the depth information to

television programming, Philips would have to make sure that cable and

satellite set-top boxes were equipped with software that could receive the

“2D-plus-depth” information and pass it along to the WOWvx display for

accurate 3D rendering.

Swillens says that Philips is talking to members of the production

community as well as cable and satellite operators about that possibility.