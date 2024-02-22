HBO’s ‘True Detective’ Renewed for Season Five

HBO will bring back its True Detective anthology drama franchise for a fifth season along with the show’s fourth-season executive producer, Issa Lopez.

The fourth season of True Detective, which starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, ended its run this past Sunday as the most-watched iteration of the franchise, with 12.7 million cross-platform viewers, according to the network.

It’s unclear whether the franchise’s fifth season will continue the storyline of the fourth season, which followed two detectives as they investigated the disappearance of several employees of an Alaskan-based research station. What is clear is that series showrunner and executive producer Lopez will return to helm the new season, despite criticism about season four of the series from franchise creator Nic Pizzolatto.

Lopez will continue to create content for HBO, including the upcoming True Detective season, as part of the new multiyear production deal with HBO. “Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit,” HBO executive VP of programming and head of drama series and films Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera.”