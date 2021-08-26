HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ Returns Aug. 27

HBO will debut a new episode of its sports/pop culture talk show The Shop: Uninterrupted on Aug. 27.

The show, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, will feature as guests actor Jason Sudeikis, NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, rapper Jack Harlow, actor/producer Keegan-Michael key, WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage and SpringHill Company chief marketing officer Paul Rivera, said the network.

Episode topics include anecdotes on being famous, balancing egos and dealing with the Olympic experience as an athlete, according to HBO

Along with James and Carter, The Shop: Uninterrupted is executive produced by Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron.