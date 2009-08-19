HBO's Nevins To Receive ATAS Governors Award
Sheila Nevins, president of HBO Documentary Films, will receive the Governors Award from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
The award, for "an individual, company or organization that has made a substantial impact and demonstrated the extraordinary use of television," will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmys Sept. 12, which will air as a two-hour special on E! Sept. 18.
Under her leadership, HBO docs have raked in 20 Academy Awards and Nevins has collected 22 Primetime Emmys as a producer, as well as 25 news and doc Emmys, and 31 Peabody awards, as well as a personal Peabody award.
Nevins is nominated for four more Emmys this year.
